Left Menu

Tennis-Gauff beats Muchova to win Cincinnati Open

Coco Gauff beat Karolina Muchova 6-3 6-4 to win the biggest title of her young career at the Cincinnati Open on Sunday and extend her outstanding run of form on North American hard courts ahead of the U.S. Open.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2023 01:27 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 01:27 IST
Tennis-Gauff beats Muchova to win Cincinnati Open

Coco Gauff beat Karolina Muchova 6-3 6-4 to win the biggest title of her young career at the Cincinnati Open on Sunday and extend her outstanding run of form on North American hard courts ahead of the U.S. Open. The American teenager, seeded seventh, broke the Czech three times in the opening set and confidently served out the opener to love in her first WTA 1000 final appearance.

Muchova, who will enter into the top 10 for the first time thanks for her run to the final, was too inconsistent on a hot day in Ohio, badly missing a backhand up the line to hand Gauff the break and a 3-2 second-set lead. Gauff had some trouble getting over the finish line, failing to convert three match point opportunities while serving at 5-2 thanks to some tentative groundstrokes.

But on her next chance to serve for the title she did not falter, Muchova's return landing wide as Gauff jumped up and down in jubilation. Gauff, who improved her record to 11-1 since falling in the first round of Wimbledon last month, looks poised to be a real threat when she arrives in New York for the final major of the year, which runs from Aug. 28-Sept. 10.

She will be seeded sixth at Flushing Meadows after winning the title in Washington D.C., making the quarters of the Canadian Open and winning the title on Sunday in a tournament where she beat world number one and U.S. Open defending champion Iga Swiatek in the semis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
2
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
3
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China
4
'Startups better than MBA for learning skills to start your own company', entrepreneurs share

'Startups better than MBA for learning skills to start your own company', en...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023