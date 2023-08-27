Boxing-Usyk knocks out Dubois in nine after low blow controversy

Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk knocked out British challenger Daniel Dubois in the ninth of 12 rounds on Saturday to retain his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight boxing world titles in a fight overshadowed by a low blow controversy. Puerto Rican referee Luis Pabon counted out Dubois after he went down 48 seconds into the ninth round of the fight in Wroclaw, Poland.

Dubois was also given a nine count at the end of the previous round but the key moment came in round five when the Ukrainian went down gasping for breath after being hit on the band of his shorts. The referee told Usyk to take his time as he remained on the canvas grimacing and shaking his head, with the round eventually continuing.

Dubois denied it was a low blow and said he had "been cheated out of victory". His promoter Frank Warren agreed with the fighter and called for a rematch.

