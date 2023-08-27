Left Menu

Boxing-Usyk knocks out Dubois in nine after low blow controversy

Puerto Rican referee Luis Pabon counted out Dubois after he went down 48 seconds into the ninth round of the fight in Wroclaw, Poland. Dubois was also given a nine count at the end of the previous round but the key moment came in round five when the Ukrainian went down gasping for breath after being hit on the band of his shorts. His promoter Frank Warren agreed with the fighter and called for a rematch.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2023 04:11 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 04:11 IST
Boxing-Usyk knocks out Dubois in nine after low blow controversy

Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk knocked out British challenger Daniel Dubois in the ninth of 12 rounds on Saturday to retain his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight boxing world titles in a fight overshadowed by a low blow controversy. Puerto Rican referee Luis Pabon counted out Dubois after he went down 48 seconds into the ninth round of the fight in Wroclaw, Poland.

Dubois was also given a nine count at the end of the previous round but the key moment came in round five when the Ukrainian went down gasping for breath after being hit on the band of his shorts. The referee told Usyk to take his time as he remained on the canvas grimacing and shaking his head, with the round eventually continuing.

Dubois denied it was a low blow and said he had "been cheated out of victory". His promoter Frank Warren agreed with the fighter and called for a rematch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

 India
3
Thera Calm CBD Gummies - Best CBD Gummies For Sleep & Pain (Controversial Bioblend CBD Gummies Reviews) Is It Safe Or Scam?

Thera Calm CBD Gummies - Best CBD Gummies For Sleep & Pain (Controversial Bi...

 Global
4
Rapper Blueface gets hospitalised after random guy stabbed him at boxing gym

Rapper Blueface gets hospitalised after random guy stabbed him at boxing gym

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023