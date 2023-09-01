Left Menu

Tennis-Swiatek routs Juvan to reach last 16 at U.S. Open

Swiatek grew up with Juvan through the junior ranks and the two dined together earlier this week but for 49 minutes in Louis Armstrong Stadium their friendship was put on hold while the top-seeded Pole got down to business. Swiatek was in total control from the start, dominating all aspects of the match throughout a one-sided opening set during which she dropped just three points on serve and converted all three of her break points.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Defending champion Iga Swiatek barely broke sweat as she produced another rock-solid performance to roll into the fourth round of the U.S. Open with a 6-0 6-1 win over Slovenian qualifier and best friend Kaja Juvan on Friday.

Swiatek was in total control from the start, dominating all aspects of the match throughout a one-sided opening set during which she dropped just three points on serve and converted all three of her break points. It was more one-way traffic in the second as Swiatek won the first 11 points en route to a 3-0 lead before Juvan finally got on the board after 40 minutes with a hold following which the world number 145 smiled and playfully raised her arms in triumph.

But the moment was short-lived for Juvan as Swiatek restored order with a hold to love and then another break before closing out the match with another routine service hold before the two players shared a warm embrace at the net.

