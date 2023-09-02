Golf-Briton Fitzpatrick takes European Masters lead to boost Ryder Cup hopes

Matt Fitzpatrick celebrated his 29th birthday by storming into the lead following the European Masters second round at Crans-sur-Sierre in Switzerland on Friday, boosting his chances of claiming a place in the European Ryder Cup team. Former U.S. Open champion Fitzpatrick racked up six birdies and a bogey in a second-round 65 to reach 12-under-par for a one-shot lead over Swede Alexander Bjork.

The Englishman, who had five of his birdies on the back nine, must finish at least tied seventh with one other golfer to qualify for a Ryder Cup spot via the world points list. "Front nine I didn't give myself too many chances, a little bit scrappy. A couple of pins that didn't feel like they suited me," said Fitzpatrick, who won the European Masters in 2017 and 2018.

"Disappointed to only shoot level par on the front given the scoring opportunities but in a good position going into the weekend." Second-placed Bjork shot a 64, while Frenchman Romain Langasque and Fitzpatrick's brother Alex both carded 65s to share third a further shot behind.

Overnight leader Yannik Paul of Germany lost his lead after shooting one-over par on the day to stand at five-under. Adrian Meronk, who also has a chance of qualifying, looked on course to match Fitzpatrick before carding a bogey and a double bogey on the 17th and 18th holes to finish tied-fifth.

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre, who went into the European Masters in the final spot on the European points list, dodged the cut by a shot, but Victor Perez and Rasmus Hojgaard both failed to make it through to the weekend. Rory McIlroy and John Rahm have secured their spots on Team Europe via the European points list with Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton assured places via the world points list.

Two more automatic spots are up for grabs, one from each points list, with captain Luke Donald then having six picks to make up his dozen for the match against United States in Rome this month. Donald will announce his picks on Monday.

