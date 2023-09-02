HIGHLIGHTS-Soccer-Transfer deadline day deals

Latest news and highlights from top soccer leagues on transfer deadline day (times GMT, transfer fees either disclosed or as reported by media): 2320 SANGARE MOVES TO FOREST FROM PSV

Ibrahim Sangare became Nottingham Forest's fifth signing of deadline day as PSV Eindhoven's Ivory Coast midfielder penned a five-year deal for a reported fee of 30 million pounds ($37.76 million) . READ MORE

Lionel Messi: Paris St Germain to Inter Miami (free) Moises Caicedo: Brighton & Hove Albion to Chelsea (115 million pounds)

Declan Rice: West Ham United to Arsenal (105 million pounds) Jude Bellingham: Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid (103 million euros)

Harry Kane: Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich (100 million euros) Josko Gvardiol: RB Leipzig to Manchester City (90 million euros)

Karim Benzema: Real Madrid to Al-Ittihad (free) Neymar: Paris St Germain to Al-Hilal (90 million euros)

Rasmus Hojlund: Atalanta to Manchester United (72 million pounds) Dominik Szoboszlai: RB Leipzig to Liverpool (70 million euros)

Matheus Nunes: Wolverhampton Wanderers to Manchester City (53 million pounds) 2245 WOLVES SECURE BELLEGARDE FROM STRASBOURG

Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde from Strasbourg on a reported five-year contract. 2230 KOLO MUANI MOVES TO PSG

France forward Randal Kolo Muani has joined Paris St Germain on a five-year deal from Eintracht Frankfurt for a reported fee of 90 million euros ($96.96 million). 2210 GREENWOOD MOVES TO GETAFE ON LOAN

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood is joining Spanish LaLiga side Getafe on loan until the end of the season 2210 TOTTENHAM SIGN WALES WINGER JOHNSON

Tottenham Hotspur have signed Nottingham Forest's versatile Wales forward Brennan Johnson, with a contract until 2029. Financial details were not disclosed but British media said the fee is 47.5 million pounds ($59.79 million). 2205 BURNLEY SIGN MIDFIELDER TRESOR ON LOAN

Burnley have secured the loan signing of 24-year-old Belgian attacking midfielder Mike Tresor from KRC Genk. 2145 FOREST SIGN VLACHODIMOS

Nottingham Forest have signed of Greek goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos on a four-year contract from Benfica after winger Callum Hudson-Odoi earlier joined on a three-year deal from Chelsea. Financial details were not disclosed. 2140 MAN UTD COMPLETE LOAN SIGNING OF AMRABAT

Manchester United have brought in Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat from Serie A side Fiorentina on a season-long loan, with British media reporting the deal is worth 8.5 million pounds ($10.70 million) and has an option to buy for 21.4 million. 2100: BARCELONA COMPLETE LOAN DEAL FOR CANCELO FROM MAN CITY

Barcelona have secured the loan signing of Portugal defender Joao Cancelo from Premier League champions Manchester City, with the deal running until June 2024. 2059: LIVERPOOL SIGN GRAVENBERCH FROM BAYERN MUNICH

Liverpool have bought Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich on a long-term contract. Details were not disclosed but British media said the deal fee is around 34.3 million pounds and he has joined on a five-year contract.

2030: FELIX MOVES TO BARCELONA ON ONE-YEAR LOAN Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix has signed a loan deal with Barcelona for the rest of the season while also extending his Atletico contract by two years until 2029.

1945 SCHMEICHEL PART WAYS WITH NICE Denmark's former Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has left French side Nice by mutual agreement.

1832 KLAASSEN MOVES TO INTER, JOVIC TO MILAN Inter Milan have signed Dutch midfielder Davy Klaassen on a permanent deal from Ajax Amsterdam, while Serbia striker Luka Jovic has joined AC Milan from Fiorentina on a free transfer.

1605 FOREST COMPLETE SIGNING OF DOMINGUEZ FROM BOLOGNA Nottingham Forest have secured Argentina international Nicolas Dominguez from Bologna on a five-year contract.

The 25-year-old midfielder was captain of the Serie A team and will be Forest's eighth signing of the transfer window. "It feels amazing to join a club with so much history in England and the Premier League," Dominguez said in a statement.

1501: MAN UTD COMPLETE LOAN DEAL FOR REGUILON FROM SPURS Manchester United confirmed that Spanish left back Sergio Reguilon has joined from Tottenham Hotspur on a loan deal until June 2024.

1440 CARROLL HEADS TO FRANCE, BLADES BRING BACK MCATEE Former Liverpool player and England international Andy Carroll has left English third-tier club Reading to sign for Ligue 2 side Amiens.

Sheffield United have signed James McAtee on loan from Manchester City. The 20-year-old also spent the 2022-23 season on loan at the Blades, helping them secure promotion to the Premier League. 1400 ARTETA EXPECTING 'SERENE' DAY

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he did not expect the club to make any signings on deadline day. "For me, today is serene. I don't have to do much work. Trying to finalise a few things, that's it today," Arteta told reporters.

"We're working together to find the best solutions, we've found them and I think the players are happy and the club in general, I think we did some good business as well." 1250 POSTECOGLOU DECLINES TO COMMENT ON JOHNSON

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou declined to comment on the north London's club reported move for Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson. "I'm in the position where other people are in control of those matters and I'm not brought into the loop until late on," Postecoglou told reporters ahead of a trip to Burnley on Saturday.

"I don't think it's my place to talk about it. The countdown clock says nine or 10 hours and we'll see what happens." 1245 TEN HAG CONFIRMS REGUILON MOVE

Manchester United have signed Spanish left back Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham Hotspur, manager Erik ten Hag said. United, who have lost left-backs Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia to injury, are yet to officially announce Reguilon's signing.

"He is here, he trained," Ten Hag told reporters ahead of United's clash with Arsenal on Sunday. "He's very experienced player, played for big clubs, already played a lot of LaLiga and Premier League games, he has a very good background, he can play very intense football, we are happy."

1200 BRIGHTON SIGN FATI ON LOAN Brighton & Hove Albion have signed Spain forward Ansu Fati on a season-long loan from Barcelona.

"This is a great deal for all of us. I am sure Ansu will help us to reach a new target and we can help him get back at the level he deserves to be," Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi said. 1150 CHELSEA COACH POCHETTINO ON PALMER

Speaking ahead of his side's home clash with Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said new signing Cole Palmer is a "fit for the project". Asked if Palmer was Chelsea's last signing of the window, he told reporters: "I think so. If something is going on, I don't know. I last spoke to the sporting directors two hours ago. We are happy with the squad."

1045 VILLA BRING IN LENGLET ON LOAN Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet has completed a season-long loan switch to Aston Villa, who have lost Tyrone Mings for an extended period due to a knee injury.

The France international returns to England, having spent last season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur. The move does not include an option to buy. 0930 CITY SIGN NUNES

Manchester City have signed Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a five-year contract. The 25-year-old had been on a one-man strike at Wolves over his wish to leave the club after they rejected City's initial bid, by skipping training without permission.

0915 BONUCCI LEAVES JUVENTUS Defender Leonardo Bonucci has left Serie A club Juventus to join Union Berlin in Germany. The Italian centre back won eight Serie A titles and four Italian Cups with Juventus.

0900 FOREST SIGN DEFENDER TAVARES FROM ARSENAL Portuguese left back Nuno Tavares has joined Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan from Arsenal, both clubs said. The defender spent last season on loan at Ligue 1 side Olympique de Marseille.

0830 CHELSEA SIGN MIDFIELDER PALMER FROM MAN CITY Chelsea said they have signed midfielder Palmer from Premier League champions Manchester City on a contract running until 2027, with the option of a further year. The transfer fee was reported to be worth around 40 million pounds ($50 million).

0800 MAN UTD SIGN GOALKEEPER BAYINDIR FROM FENERBAHCE Manchester United signed Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Super Lig side Fenerbahce on a four-year deal, with the option of a further year, a day after Dean Henderson joined Crystal Palace.

($1 = 0.7888 pounds) ($1 = 0.7944 pounds) ($1 = 0.9282 euros)

