FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

The following is a list of major signings during the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window, which closed on Sept. 1 (transfer fees reported by club or media, includes add-ons): ENGLAND

Moises Caicedo: Brighton & Hove Albion to Chelsea (115 million pounds, or $144.76 million) Declan Rice: West Ham United to Arsenal (105 million pounds)

Josko Gvardiol: RB Leipzig to Manchester City (90 million euros) Rasmus Hojlund: Atalanta to Manchester United (72 million pounds)

Kai Havertz: Chelsea to Arsenal (65 million pounds) Sandro Tonali: AC Milan to Newcastle United (70 million euros)

Dominik Szoboszlai: RB Leipzig to Liverpool (70 million euros) Pau Torres: Villareal to Aston Villa (70 million euros)

Mason Mount: Chelsea to Manchester United (55 million pounds) Jeremy Doku: Stade Rennais to Manchester City (55 million pounds)

Alexis Mac Allister: Brighton & Hove Albion to Liverpool (55 million pounds) Romeo Lavia: Southampton to Chelsea (53 million pounds)

Christopher Nkunku: RB Leipzig to Chelsea (52 million pounds) Andre Onana: Inter Milan to Manchester United (51 million euros)

Jurrien Timber: Ajax Amsterdam to Arsenal (45 million euros) Axel Disasi: AS Monaco to Chelsea (45 million euros)

Mohammed Kudus: Ajax Amsterdam to West Ham United (43 million euros) James Maddison: Leicester City to Tottenham Hotspur (40 million pounds)

Harvey Barnes: Leicester City to Newcastle United (39 million pounds) Edson Alvarez: Ajax Amsterdam to West Ham United (38 million euros)

Micky van de Ven: Wolfsburg to Tottenham Hotspur (34.5 million pounds) Joao Pedro: Watford to Brighton & Hove Albion (30 million pounds)

Mateo Kovacic: Chelsea to Manchester City (25 million pounds) James Ward-Prowse: Southampton to West Ham United (30 million pounds)

Robert Sanchez: Brighton & Hove Albion to Chelsea (25 million pounds) Beto: Udinese to Everton (25.8 million pounds)

Dejan Kulusevski: Juventus to Tottenham Hotspur (loan to permanent transfer, 25 million pounds) Carlos Baleba: Lille to Brighton & Hove Albion (25 million pounds)

Kevin Schade: Freiburg to Brentford (loan to permanent transfer, 22 million pounds) Nathan Collins: Wolverhampton Wanderers to Brentford (23 million pounds)

Tyler Adams: Leeds United to Bournemouth (20 million pounds) Dean Henderson: Manchester United to Crystal Palace (20 million pounds)

James Trafford: Manchester City to Burnley (19 million pounds) Deivid Washington: Santos to Chelsea (20 million euros)

Wataru Endo: Vfb Stuttgart to Liverpool (16 million pounds) Bart Verbruggen: Anderlecht to Brighton & Hove Albion (16 million euros)

Konstantinos Mavropanos: Vfb Stuttgart to West Ham United (17 million pounds) Alejo Veliz: Rosario Central to Tottenham Hotspur (17 million euros)

Justin Kluivert: AS Roma to Bournemouth (9.6 million pounds) Alex Scott: Bristol City to Bournemouth (25 million pounds)

Timothy Castagne: Leicester City to Fulham (15 million pounds) Aaron Ramsey: Aston Villa to Burnley (14 million pounds)

Matt Turner: Arsenal to Nottingham Forest (seven million pounds) Max Aarons: Norwich City to Bournemouth (12 million pounds)

Gonzalo Montiel: Sevilla to Nottingham Forest (loan) Nicolo Zaniolo: Galatasaray to Aston Villa (five million euros, loan)

Mahmoud Dahoud: Borussia Dortmund to Brighton & Hove Albion (free) Youri Tielemans: Leicester City to Aston Villa (free)

James Milner: Liverpool to Brighton & Hove Albion (free) Lewis Hall: Chelsea to Newcastle United (loan)

Dean Henderson: Manchester United to Crystal Palace (20 million pounds) Cole Palmer: Manchester City to Chelsea (40 million pounds)

Matheus Nunes: Wolverhampton Wanderers to Manchester City (53 million pounds) Sergio Reguilon: Tottenham Hotspur to Manchester United (loan)

Ansu Fati: Barcelona to Brighton & Hove Albion (loan) Ryan Gravenberch: Bayern Munich to Liverpool (34.3 million pounds)

Brennan Johnson: Nottingham Forest to Tottenham Hotspur (47.5 million pounds) Odysseas Vlachodimos: Benfica to Nottingham Forest (7.7 million pounds)

Sofyan Amrabat: Fiorentina to Manchester United (8.6 million pounds) Ibrahim Sangare: PSV Eindhoven to Nottingham Forest (35 million pounds)

Divock Origi: AC Milan to Nottingham Forest (loan) Andrew Omobamidele: Norwich City to Nottingham Forest (11 million pounds)

Alex Iwobi: Everton to Fulham (20 million pounds) Fode Ballo-Toure: AC Milan to Fulham (loan)

SPAIN Jude Bellingham: Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid (103 million euros)

Kepa Arrizabalaga: Chelsea to Real Madrid (loan) Vitor Roque: Club Athletico Paranaense to Barcelona (40 million euros)

Joselu: Espanyol to Real Madrid (loan) Ilkay Gundogan: Manchester City to Barcelona (free)

Caglar Soyuncu: Leicester City to Atletico Madrid (free) Inigo Martinez: Athletic Bilbao to Barcelona (free)

Kieran Tierney: Arsenal to Real Sociedad (loan) Joao Felix: Atletico Madrid to Barcelona (loan)

Joao Cancelo: Manchester City to Barcelona (loan) Mason Greenwood: Manchester United to Getafe (loan)

GERMANY Harry Kane: Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich (100 million euros)

Lois Openda: RC Lens to RB Leipzig (49 million euros) Castello Lukeba: Olympique Lyonnais to RB Leipzig (34 million euros)

Felix Nmecha: Wolfsburg to Borussia Dortmund (30 million euros) Lovro Majer: Rennes to VfL Wolfsburg (25 million euros)

Nathan Tella: Southampton to Bayer Leverkusen (20 million pounds) Marcel Sabitzer: Bayern Munich to Borussia Dortmund (19 million euros)

Robin Gosens: Inter Milan to Union Berlin (15 million euros) Naby Keita: Liverpool to Werder Bremen (free)

Konrad Laimer: RB Leipzig to Bayern Munich (free) Raphael Guerreiro: Borussia Dortmund to Bayern Munich (free)

Xavi Simons: Paris St Germain to RB Leipzig (loan) Wout Weghorst: Burnley to TSG Hoffenheim (loan)

Niclas Fuellkrug: Werder Bremen to Borussia Dortmund (15 million euros) ITALY

Christian Pulisic: Chelsea to AC Milan (20 million euros) Ruben Loftus-Cheek: Chelsea to AC Milan (16 million euros)

Tim Weah: Lille to Juventus (10.3 million euros) Gianluca Scamacca: West Ham United to Atalanta (32 million euros)

Yunus Musah: Valencia to AC Milan (20 million euros) Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea to AS Roma (8 million euros)

Natan: Red Bull Bragantino to Napoli (10 million euros) Daichi Kamada: Eintracht Frankfurt to Lazio (free)

Houssem Aouar: Olympique Lyonnais to Roma (free) Leandro Paredes: Paris St Germain to Roma (4 million euros)

Charles De Ketelaere: AC Milan to Atalanta (loan) Alexis Sanchez: Olympique de Marseille to Inter Milan (free)

FRANCE Manuel Ugarte: Sporting Lisbon to Paris St Germain (60 million euros)

Ousmane Dembele: Barcelona to Paris St Germain (50.4 million euros) Bradley Barcola: Olympique Lyonnais to Paris St Germain (45 million euros)

Lucas Hernandez: Bayern Munich to Paris St Germain (40 million euros) Folarin Balogun: Arsenal to AS Monaco (40 million euros)

Denis Zakaria: Juventus to AS Monaco (20 million euros) Marco Asensio: Real Madrid to Paris St Germain (free)

Milan Skriniar: Inter Milan to Paris St Germain (free) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Chelsea to Marseille (free)

Benjamin Mendy: Manchester City to Lorient (free) Randal Kolo Muani: Eintracht Frankfurt to Paris St Germain (90 million euros)

UNITED STATES Lionel Messi: Paris St Germain to Inter Miami (free)

Sergio Busquets: Barcelona to Inter Miami (free) Jordi Alba: Barcelona to Inter Miami (free)

SAUDI ARABIA Karim Benzema: Real Madrid to Al-Ittihad (free)

N'Golo Kante: Chelsea to Al-Ittihad (free) Neymar: Paris St Germain to Al-Hilal (90 million euros)

Otavio: Porto to Al-Nassr (60 million euros) Ruben Neves: Wolverhampton Wanderers to Al-Hilal (55 million euros)

Riyad Mahrez: Manchester City to Al-Ahli (40 million euros) Gabri Veiga: Celta Vigo to Al-Ahli (40 million euros)

Sadio Mane: Bayern Munich to Al-Nassr (40 million euros) Fabinho: Liverpool to Al-Ittihad (40 million euros)

Aleksandar Mitrovic: Fulham to Al-Hilal (46 million pounds) Aymeric Laporte: Manchester City to Al-Nassr (27.5 million euros)

Kalidou Koulibaly: Chelsea to Al-Hilal (17 million pounds) Edouard Mendy: Chelsea to Al-Ahli (16 million pounds)

Roberto Firmino: Liverpool to Al-Ahli (free) Jota: Celtic to Al-Ittihad (25 million pounds)

Allan Saint-Maximin: Newcastle United to Al-Ahli (25 million pounds) Marcelo Brozovic: Inter Milan to Al-Nassr (18 million euros)

Jordan Henderson: Liverpool to Al-Ettifaq (12 million pounds) Alex Telles: Manchester United to Al-Nassr (6 million pounds)

Roger Ibanez: AS Roma to Al-Ahli (31.5 million euros) Yassine Bounou: Sevilla to Al-Hilal (21 million euros)

