Man United signs Amrabat on loan from Fiorentina, Morocco star says he is at "club of my dreams"

Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat described Manchester United as the club of my dreams after completing a season-long loan move to the English team in the final hours of the last day of the transfer window.Amrabat moved on Friday from Italian club Fiorentina, which reportedly received a loan fee of 10 million euros USD 10.8 million.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 02-09-2023 10:25 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 09:46 IST
Sofyan Amrabat Image Credit: Wikipedia
Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat described Manchester United as the ''club of my dreams'' after completing a season-long loan move to the English team in the final hours of the last day of the transfer window.

Amrabat moved on Friday from Italian club Fiorentina, which reportedly received a loan fee of 10 million euros (USD 10.8 million). United has the option to make the signing permanent for 20 million euros (USD 21.5 million).

The 27-year-old Amrabat didn't feature in any of Fiorentina's four matches this season after demanding a transfer. He rose to global prominence thanks to a string of impressive performances at the World Cup in Qatar last year when — as a shield in front of the defense — he helped Morocco become the first team from Africa or the Arab world to reach the semifinals.

Amrabat also played a key role as Fiorentina reached the finals of the Coppa Italia and Europa Conference League last season.

''I've had to be patient for this moment,'' Amrabat said, ''but I'm someone who always listens to my heart and now I am representing the club of my dreams.

''I am a passionate player. I want to bring that energy to the squad, and I will put everything into every action I take for the team.'' Amrabat played under United manager Erik ten Hag when both were at Dutch club Utrecht.

''I know exactly how Erik ten Hag likes to work and what he needs from his players,'' Amrabat said. ''His coaching and guidance developed me so much as a player earlier in my career.

''I know that he will help to bring out the best of my abilities so that I can help the group to be successful this season.'' United football director John Murtough said Amrabat's ''committed, high-energy approach to the game fits perfectly with the group that we are building here.'' ''We know that Sofyan's mentality, dynamism and technical qualities will help the squad,'' Murtough said.

