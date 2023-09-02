Left Menu

“Happy Bumrah is back…do not want to put pressure”: Rohit Sharma

With India and Pakistan set to clash in the Asia Cup, India captain Rohit Sharma has said that he would not put pressure on Jasprit Bumrah who has returned from injury and will be a key part of the Indian bowling attack and noted that everyone's performance is necessary

ANI | Updated: 02-09-2023 13:56 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 13:56 IST
“Happy Bumrah is back…do not want to put pressure”: Rohit Sharma
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (Image: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With India and Pakistan set to clash in the Asia Cup, India captain Rohit Sharma has said that he would not put pressure on Jasprit Bumrah who has returned from injury and will be a key part of the Indian bowling attack and noted that everyone's performance is necessary. "I think it would not be right to talk about any one player. This is a team, cooperation of all players is necessary in this team. Yes, the performance of some players is very important but it is necessary to keep an eye on everyone. Because if you want to win the tournament then everyone's performance is necessary," Rohit said on 'Khul Ke' YouTube channel in an interview released on Friday.

"I am happy that Bumrah is back, he has come out of injury and is playing now. It is difficult to stay out like this for a long time but I do not want to put pressure on them by saying such things, it is expected that as long as you play for Team India, the pressure and expectation will be on you. It goes without saying, so it's important to focus on your team's strategy," he said answering a query. Men in Blue will take on Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in their Asia Cup 2023 opener on Saturday.

Team India after the Asia Cup will start preparing for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be hosted by India from October 5. Rohit said that the Asia Cup is a good tournament before the World Cup as it tests your technique. "It is a good tournament, we played it last year also before the World Cup. This is a better tournament where your technique will be tested. I am looking at it from the perspective that for us this is a tournament in which we will get answers to the questions we need answers to. This is the right time to play such a tournament. Right now our focus is how to do well in the Asia Cup. After that we will think," Rohit said.

"It is right for you people to say that this is a series of three ODIs. But for us there is Asia Cup, we played with them last time also, this time also we are playing… When Sri Lanka won Asia last year, they played good cricket. Anyone can win in such a tournament, so you should be ready for it or not think that there is only one match. We are not thinking about just one team but the entire Asia Cup," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
3
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023