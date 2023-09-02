Left Menu

Motor racing-Sainz again fastest for Ferrari in final Monza practice

Sainz was shown a black and white flag for impeding McLaren's Oscar Piastri, however. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who started on pole last year in a race won by Verstappen, was fourth fastest with Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso fifth and Mercedes' George Russell sixth. "Why can't they look in the mirrors?" Zhou was also shown a black and white flag.

Reuters | Monza | Updated: 02-09-2023 17:49 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 17:37 IST
Motor racing-Sainz again fastest for Ferrari in final Monza practice
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@F1)
  • Country:
  • Italy

Carlos Sainz put Ferrari on top of the Formula One practice timesheets for the second day ahead of an Italian Grand Prix widely expected to hand Red Bull's Max Verstappen a 10th win in a row. Spaniard Sainz was fastest overall on Friday, delighting the home crowd at Monza's famed "Temple of Speed", and again set the pace in the final session before qualifying with a best lap of one minute 20.912 seconds.

Verstappen was second fastest, 0.86 slower, with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton third but more than half a second off the Ferrari's pace. Sainz was shown a black and white flag for impeding McLaren's Oscar Piastri, however.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who started on pole last year in a race won by Verstappen, was fourth fastest with Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso fifth and Mercedes' George Russell sixth. Verstappen's Mexican team mate and closest rival Sergio Perez, was only 10th and ended the session early with mechanics working on his car.

Perez is 138 points behind Verstappen after 13 of 22 races in a season dominated by Red Bull who have won every race and the last 14 in total. McLaren's Lando Norris was only 17th and complained during the session that he had to go off track to avoid the Alfa Romeo of Guanyu Zhou.

"Why are people so stupid?" he asked over the radio. "Why can't they look in the mirrors?" Zhou was also shown a black and white flag.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
3
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023