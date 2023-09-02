HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day six
Highlights of the sixth day of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Saturday (times GMT): 1610 SABALENKA MARCHES ON
Belarusian world number two Aryna Sabalenka beat Clara Burel of France 6-1 6-1 at the Louis Armstrong Stadium to advance to the fourth round. READ MORE
1510 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began under mostly clear skies with the temperature at around 23 degrees Celsius (73.4 degrees Fahrenheit).
Reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz continues his title defence with a third-round match against Briton Dan Evans, while second seed Aryna Sabalenka faces Frenchwoman Clara Burel.
