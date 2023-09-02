UEFA Champions League 2023-24 fixtures revealed, AC Milan-Newcastle United clash to open the tournament

The fixtures for the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 were announced on Saturday, with a clash between AC Milan and Newcastle United set to open the league on September 19 and big matches between Bayern Munich and Manchester United, Barcelona and Antewerp, PSG and Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven being scheduled for the first week. Eddie Howe-managed Newcastle will kick off their tournament with a visit to San Siro and will later on welcome PSG to St James Park during the matchday two.

Ligue 1 Champions will play Bundesliga's Borussia Dortmund on September 19 while treble-winning English club Manchester City will kick off their campaign on the same day against FK Crvena Zvezda of Serbia. Premier League runners-up Arsenal will start their campaign against PSV Eindhoven on September 20 while Spanish giants Real Madrid will play their first game against Union Berlin on the same day. That day will also witness UEFA Europa League 2023 champions Sevilla start their campaign against Lens.

The match-day two will bring some more attractive matches like Napoli against Real Madrid, Dortmund against Milan and FC Porto vs Barcelona among others. Europa League champions Sevilla will play Arsenal, PSG will play Milan while Newcastle will lock-horns against Borussia Dortmund in some exciting matchday three clashes.

Here are the Premier League fixtures in full: Matchday 1: September 19

AC Milan vs Newcastle United Young Boys vs Leipzig Feyenoord vs Celtic Lazio vs Atlético Madrid Paris vs Dortmund Man City vs Crvena zvezda Barcelona vs Antwerp Shakhtar Donetsk vs Porto September 20

Galatasaray vs Copenhagen Real Madrid vs Union Berlin Bayern vs Man United Sevilla vs Lens Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven Braga vs NapoliBenfica vs Salzburg Real Sociedad vs Inter Matchday 2: October 3

Union Berlin vs Braga Salzburg vs Real Sociedad Man United vs Galatasaray Copenhagen vs Bayern Lens vs Arsenal PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla Napoli vs Real Madrid Inter vs Benfica October 4

Atlético Madrid vs Feyenoord Antwerp vs Shakhtar Donetsk Celtic vs Lazio Dortmund vs Milan Newcastle vs Paris Leipzig vs Man City Crvena zvezda vs Young Boys Porto vs Barcelona Matchday 3: October 24

Galatasaray vs Bayern Inter vs Salzburg Man United vs Copenhagen Sevilla vs Arsenal Lens vs PSV Eindhoven Braga vs Real Madrid Union Berlin vs Napoli Benfica vs Real Sociedad October 25

Feyenoord vs Lazio Barcelona vs Shakhtar Donetsk Celtic vs Atlético Madrid Paris vs Milan Newcastle vs Dortmund Leipzig vs Crvena zvezdaYoung Boys vs Man City Antwerp vs Porto Matchday 4: November 7

Dortmund vs Newcastle Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona Atlético Madrid vs Celtic Lazio vs Feyenoord Milan vs Paris Man City vs Young Boys Crvena zvezda vs Leipzig Porto vs Royal Antwerp November 8

Napoli vs Union Berlin Real Sociedad vs Benfica Bayern vs Galatasaray Copenhagen vs Man United Arsenal vs Sevilla PSV Eindhoven vs Lens Real Madrid vs Braga Salzburg vs Inter Matchday 5: November 28

Lazio vs Celtic Shakhtar Donetsk vs Antwerp Feyenoord vs Atletico Madrid Paris vs NewcastleMilan vs Dortmund Man City vs Leipzig Young Boys vs Crvena zvezda Barcelona vs Porto November 29

Galatasaray vs Man United Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven Bayern vs Copenhagen Arsenal vs Lens Real Madrid vs Napoli Braga vs Union Berlin Benfica vs Inter Real Sociedad vs Salzburg Matchday 6: December 12

Lens vs Sevilla PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal Man United vs Bayern Copenhagen vs Galatasaray Napoli vs BragaUnion Berlin vs Real Madrid Inter vs Real Sociedad Salzburg vs Benfica December 13

Leipzig vs Young Boys Crvena zvezda vs Man City Atlético Madrid vs Lazio Celtic vs Feyenoord Dortmund vs Paris Newcastle vs Milan Porto vs Shakhtar Donetsk Antwerp vs Barcelona. (ANI)

