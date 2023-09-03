US Open: Medvedev ends Baez's 12-match winning streak to reach fourth round 

World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev ended Sebastian Baez's 12-match winning streak at Arthur Ashe Stadium after defeating him 6-2, 6-1 7-6(6) in the US Open on Sunday. The former World No. 1 will now face Alex de Minaur. Medvedev leads by 4-2 against the Australian in their Lexus ATP Head2Head series.

"I felt like we were both playing well, even in the first two sets. I was just a little better on important points, everything was going my way. Third set he raised his level just a little bit to make the match even tougher. A bit of luck and some good play from me kept me in the set and it's good to not finish at 4 (a.m.)," Medvedev said after the match as quoted by ATP's official website. Medvedev has already a personal-best five titles on the season, including the Miami Open and ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Rome. He had also advanced to the Indian Wells final.

Baez had won 12 straight matches dating back to his clay-court title in Kitzbuehel. Meanwhile, World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz moved to the fourth round on Saturday after beating Daniel Evans in a four-set game at the US Open.

The Spaniard defeated Daniel Evans 6-2, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 to advance to the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for the third time in a row at US Open. Alcaraz needed to put up a strong performance to defeat Evans and his signature arsenal of moves, but the Spaniard's steadiness and strength were crucial as he hung on for a three-hour, ten-minute victory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)