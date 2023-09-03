Bangladesh post 334/5 against Afghanistan in Asia Cup

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mehidy Hasan Miraz struck centuries to take Bangladesh to 334 for five in their Asia Cup Group B match against Afghanistan here on Sunday.

Mehidy, promoted to open the innings, retired hurt at 112 from 119 balls, while Shanto made 104 off 105 balls before he was run out.

Mehidy and Shanto added 194 runs off 190 balls for the third wicket before the former suffered an injury to his hand and had to leave the field.

Afghanistan bowlers struggled to make inroads on a flat pitch, with Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Gulbadin Naib taking one wicket each.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 334/5 in 50 overs (Mehidy Hasan Miraz 112 not out, Najmul Hossain Shanto 104; Mujeeb Ur Rahman 1/62, Gulbadin Naib 1/58).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)