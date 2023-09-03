Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:21 PM EDT on Sunday, Sept 3

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:21 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

FOOTBALL NFL

RT Terence Steele, Cowboys agree on $86.8M deal Right tackle Terence Steele has agreed to a five-year, $86.8 million contract extension that includes guarantees of $50 million, ESPN reported Sunday.

FOOTBALL-NCAAF-DAL-STEELE-EXTENSION, Field Level Media --

-- COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Report: Northwestern to start QB Ben Bryant vs. Rutgers Ben Bryant will start at quarterback for Northwestern in its season opener at Rutgers on Sunday, ESPN reported.

FOOTBALL-NCAAF-NW-BRYANT-STARTER, Field Level Media --

Today's games: (all times ET)

Northwestern at Rutgers, Noon No. 18 Oregon St. at San Jose State, 3:30 p.m.

No. 5 LSU vs. No. 8 Florida State at Orlando, 7:30 p.m. - - - -

BASEBALL MLB

Rays recall Taj Bradley, place Jason Adam on IL The Tampa Bay Rays recalled rookie Taj Bradley from Triple-A Durham and placed fellow right-hander Jason Adam on the 15-day injured list on Sunday.

BASEBALL-MLB-TB-ROSTER-MOVES, Field Level Media --

Rockies place Daniel Bard on IL, activate Chase Anderson The Colorado Rockies placed Daniel Bard on the 15-day injured list and reinstated fellow right-hander Chase Anderson to start Sunday's game against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays in Denver. BASEBALL-MLB-COL-ROSTER-MOVES, Field Level Media

-- Today's games:

(all times ET) Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m. Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m. Boston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 2:35 p.m. Toronto at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Baltimore at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

-- PREVIEWS: Tomorrow's games:

(all times ET) Next-day game previews move ASAP after today's game coverage is complete. "Early preview" indicates advance should move by ~7 p.m. ET.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 4:05 p.m. Toronto at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m. Boston at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Philadelphia at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. - - - -

BASKETBALL NBA

U.S. basketball qualifies for Olympics despite World Cup loss Lithuania stunned the United States in FIBA World Cup play on Sunday, but the Americans nonetheless earned a spot in the basketball tournament in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

BASKETBALL-NBA-WORLD-CUP, Field Level Media --

Kings sign JaVale McGee to contract The Sacramento Kings signed veteran center JaVale McGee to a contract.

BASKETBALL-NBA-SAC-MCGEE, Field Level Media --

WNBA Today's games:

(all times ET) New York at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Indiana at Dallas, 4 p.m. Phoenix at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m. - - - -

SOCCER MLS

Today's games: (all times ET)

N.Y. Red Bulls at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Inter Miami at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

- - - - MOTORSPORTS

Max Verstappen wins in Italy for record-setting 10th straight F1 victory Max Verstappen won the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, his 10th consecutive Formula One victory to break the record set by Sebastian Vettel in 2013.

AUTORACING-F1-VERSTAPPEN, Field Level Media --

Today's events: IndyCar Series at Portland, Ore., 3 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington, 6 p.m. - - - -

TENNIS Today's events:

ATP -- U.S. Open WTA -- U.S. Open

- - - - GOLF

Today's events: LPGA -- Portland Classic

- - - - ESPORTS

Today's events: Overwatch League -- East Summer knockouts

CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 18 Overwatch League -- West Summer qualifiers

- - - -

