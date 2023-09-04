HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day seven
Highlights of the seventh day of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Sunday (times GMT): 1902 SHELTON KNOCKS PAUL OUT Ben Shelton beat 14th seed Tommy Paul 6-4 6-3 4-6 6-4 in an all-American clash at Arthur Ashe Stadium, sending the 20-year-old into the quarter-finals.
Czech Karolina Muchova, the 10th seed, beat Xinyu Wang of China 6-3 5-7 6-1 to advance for the first time into the U.S. Open quarter-finals. READ MORE
1508 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began under mostly clear skies with the temperature at around 23 degrees Celsius (73.4 degrees Fahrenheit).
Champion Iga Swiatek continues her title defence with a clash against 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, while second seed Novak Djokovic takes on Borna Gojo. American Coco Gauff is also in action against former world number one Caroline Wozniacki.
