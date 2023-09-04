HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day seven

Highlights of the seventh day of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Sunday (times GMT): 1929 CIRSTEA KNOCKS OUT BENCIC

Romanian Sorana Cirstea upset Olympic champion and Swiss 15th seed Belinda Bencic 6-3 6-3 to advance to the quarter-finals, where she will face Czech 10th seed Karolina Muchova. "It's incredible, I always dreamed of being here, it's been many years where I have worked hard but wasn't rewarded, but in the end, if you keep working it pays off," Cirstea said.

1902 SHELTON KNOCKS PAUL OUT Ben Shelton beat 14th seed Tommy Paul 6-4 6-3 4-6 6-4 in an all-American clash at Arthur Ashe Stadium, sending the 20-year-old into the quarter-finals.

READ MORE Alcaraz passes test while Medvedev works U.S. Open graveyard shift

Gauff, Wozniacki ready for clash of generations at US Open U.S. Open order of play on Sunday

Alcaraz holds off Evans to reach U.S. Open fourth round Sabalenka flattens France's Burel to reach U.S. Open fourth round

Jabeur holds off Bouzkova to reach U.S. Open fourth round Jabeur relieved to get past ailing Bouzkova at US Open

Draper defies odds as British old guard exit U.S. Open early Pegula and Keys into last 16 as American buzz builds at U.S. Open

Vondrousova eases past Alexandrova to advance at US Open 1743 MUCHOVA BEATS WANG

Czech Karolina Muchova, the 10th seed, beat Xinyu Wang of China 6-3 5-7 6-1 to advance for the first time into the U.S. Open quarter-finals. 1508 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under mostly clear skies with the temperature at around 23 degrees Celsius (73.4 degrees Fahrenheit). Champion Iga Swiatek continues her title defence with a clash against 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, while second seed Novak Djokovic takes on Borna Gojo.

American Coco Gauff is also in action against former world number one Caroline Wozniacki.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)