Soccer-Goalkeeper Onana confirms Cameroon return

"I answer the call of my nation with an unshakeable certainty, aware that my return is not only to honour my dream, but also to meet the expectation and support of Cameroonians, who deserve a national team determined to shine," the keeper said in the statement posted on the social media site X. Manchester United's new signing from Inter Milan, who has made 34 appearances for Cameroon, also referenced unspecified problems before confirming his return.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 19:17 IST
Cameroon keeper Andre Onana on Monday confirmed his return to the squad after a suspension by the Cameroon Football Federation led to his dismissal from the World Cup in Qatar last November. Onana has not played for the national team since his dispute with manager Rigobert Song but was named last Tuesday in his squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Burundi.

"In recent months, I have been confronted with trials marked by injustice and manipulation. Yet my unshakable love and attachment to my homeland, Cameroon, remain intact." Qualification could see Onana miss a number of United's fixtures if he is included in Cameroon's squad for the finals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

