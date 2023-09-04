Kane Williamson to be named in New Zealand's squad for World Cup 2023

In great news for New Zealand Cricket, skipper Kane Williamson has been confirmed to be included in the Kiwis' 15-member ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 squad. After injuring his knee playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in March, Williamson has made sufficient progress in his recovery to allow him to be included in the squad for the tournament starting in October.

"Regular BLACKCAPS white ball captain Kane Williamson will be included in the Blackcaps' 15-man squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup in India as he continues to recover from knee surgery," New Zealand Cricket said in an official statement. Kiwi coach Gary Stead said while Williamson's selection doesn't guarantee he will be available for the first match, he continues to make strong progress in his recovery.

"Kane has applied phenomenal dedication to his rehabilitation and has been supported by a strong group of experts around him. He's left no stone unturned in trying to get back playing cricket at the highest level. We are delighted to be in a place to select him," Stead said. "At the same time, he's also kept perspective about his recovery and hasn't wanted to rush or force his way back too early. As we've previously said, it's great he wants to play cricket for New Zealand in the long term," the Kiwi coach added.

Stead noted there wasn't a specific match timeline on Williamson's return to play. "As we've said throughout this process we want to give Kane every bit of available time to aid his recovery. The World Cup is not a short tournament and we will continue to monitor his progress over the next month ahead of the first tournament match."

Williamson himself said he was delighted to be in a position to take part in what will be his fourth One Day Cricket World Cup. "Through this entire process, I have tried to keep an open mind on when I might be able to return to cricket and not get too focused on one date or match. Being selected doesn't change that and I know there's still work to do and day-by-day goals to tick off to get back on the field with the team."

The remainder of New Zealand's ICC Cricket World Cup Squad for India will be named on September 11 at an event in Auckland. (ANI)

