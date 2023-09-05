Jill Biden positive for COVID, President Biden tests negative - White house

(Adds details and background in paragraphs 2-5) Sept 4 (Reuters) -

U.S. first lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms while President Joe Biden tested negative for the virus, the White House said on Monday. Biden's 72-year-old wife last had COVID in August of last year, while the president, now 80, last tested positive in July 2022.

"This evening, the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19," her communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, said in a statement. "She will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware." Biden flew back alone from Delaware on Monday evening.

"Following the First Lady's positive test for COVID-19, President Biden was administered a COVID test this evening," the White House said. "The President tested negative. The President will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms."

