Belgian champion Antwerp brings in Wijndal to bolster defense ahead of Champions League campaign

Belgian champion Antwerp has brought in Netherlands left-back Owen Wijndal on loan until the end of the season ahead of its UEFA Champions League campaign.Antwerp defeated Greek club AEK Athens last month in a play-off to reach the group stage for the first time. Antwerp also won the Belgian Cup last season, making it the fifth club in the history of Belgian soccer to secure the double.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 05-09-2023 15:12 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 15:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Belgian champion Antwerp has brought in Netherlands left-back Owen Wijndal on loan until the end of the season ahead of its UEFA Champions League campaign.

Antwerp defeated Greek club AEK Athens last month in a play-off to reach the group stage for the first time. The club has been placed in Group H alongside Barcelona, Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Wijndal joined from Ajax, where he played 28 games last season, but was not part of new coach Maurice Steijn's plans.

The 23-year-old left-footed defender has made 11 appearances with the Dutch national team. His contract with Ajax runs until June 30, 2027.

Antwerp won its first Belgian league title since 1957 in June on a dramatic final day of the season. Antwerp also won the Belgian Cup last season, making it the fifth club in the history of Belgian soccer to secure the double.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

