Mahindra to sponsor cricket world cup on Disney Star

Mahindra Mahindra on Tuesday said it will be an associate sponsor with Star Sports for the ICC cricket world cup which starts next month. The World Cup will get underway on October 5 and the final will be played on November 19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2023 15:21 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 15:21 IST
Mahindra & Mahindra on Tuesday said it will be an associate sponsor with Star Sports for the ICC cricket world cup which starts next month. As the broadcast associate sponsor for Star Sports and co-powered sponsor for Disney+Hotstar during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, the auto major aims to reach vast audience across its key target markets, solidifying its visibility throughout the cricketing season, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said in a statement.

''This sponsorship is a key milestone in our mission to connect deeply with the passion of millions of Indians,'' Rajesh Jejurikar, M&M Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer, Auto & Farm Sectors, stated. The automaker sees a strong synergistic resonance between its SUVs and tractor brands and the vibrant spirit of Indian cricket, he added. The World Cup will get underway on October 5 and the final will be played on November 19.

