Left Menu

India to field 11-member boxing team in Bosnia tournament

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2023 17:02 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 16:39 IST
India to field 11-member boxing team in Bosnia tournament
Representational Image (Photo/OlympicWebsite) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An 11-member Indian boxing team, led by double World Championships bronze medallist Manish Kaushik, will compete in the 21st Mustafa Hajrulahvoic Memorial tournament in Sarajevo, Bosina and Herzegovina, starting Wednesday.

The Indian team, announced by the Boxing Federation of India on Tuesday, has six men and five women pugilists.

Besides 2019 and 2021 World Championships bronze winner Manish Kaushik (63.5 kg), the men's team also has Akash Kumar (57 kg), Satish Kumar (92+ kg), Naveen Kumar (92kg), Barun Singh (51 kg) and Nikhil Dubey (71 kg).

The women's team will be led by 2019 World Championships silver medallist Rani (50 kg), youth world champions Jyoti (54 kg) and Shashi Chopra (60 kg), Vinakshi (57 kg) and Jigyasa Rajput (75 kg).

The tournament will conclude on September 9.

The Squad: Men: Barun Singh Shagolshem (51 kg), Akash Kumar (57 kg), Manish Kaushik (63.5 kg), Nikhil Premnath Dubey (71 kg), Naveen Kumar (92 kg), Satish Kumar (92+ kg).

Women: Manju Rani (50 kg), Jyoti (54 kg), Vinakshi (57 kg), Shashi Chopra (60 kg), Jigyasa Rajput (75 kg).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023