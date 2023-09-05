Soccer-Former Rangers striker Morelos signs for Brazilian club Santos

Left Menu

Former Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is returning home to South America, signing with Brazilian club Santos in a move he said was "not final farewell, but a see you later." The Colombian left Rangers after six seasons as a free agent at the end of last season and was linked with several clubs. The 27-year-old posted a thank you to Rangers, who he called "my dear soulful team", on social media on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 18:33 IST
Former Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is returning home to South America, signing with Brazilian club Santos in a move he said was "not final farewell, but a see you later." The Colombian left Rangers after six seasons as a free agent at the end of last season and was linked with several clubs.

The 27-year-old posted a thank you to Rangers, who he called "my dear soulful team", on social media on Tuesday. "This is not a final farewell but a see you later filled with hope. See you in the future, Rangers! I will always be ready to be there for my friends in Royal Blue."

Morelos scored 124 goals in 269 appearances for Rangers, and was their top scorer in four of his six campaigns. Calling it an "unforgettable chapter" he said their Scottish Premiership title win in 2021 and Europa League final appearance the next season when they won the Scottish Cup were highlights.

Santos, who confirmed Morelos's move on their website, are Brazil's second most successful team with nine domestic trophies, their most recent coming in 2004.

