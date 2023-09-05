Left Menu

AIFF's competition committee recommends launch of Institutional Football League from January

The All India Football Federations competition committee has recommended the introduction of the Institutional Football League from January next year.The committee met virtually on Tuesday, to discuss the way forward for various domestic competitions in the country.The AIFF said in a press release, The league will be a pan-India amateur football competition to boost institutional football and encourage players recruitment by private corporations, public sector units, state departments, ministerial unites, policedefenceparamilitary forces unit level and Railways Division-level. A single-division competition format will be followed if fewer than 16 teams are selected.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2023 18:37 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 18:37 IST
AIFF's competition committee recommends launch of Institutional Football League from January
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Football Federation's competition committee has recommended the introduction of the Institutional Football League from January next year.

The committee met virtually on Tuesday, to discuss the way forward for various domestic competitions in the country.

The AIFF said in a press release, ''The league will be a pan-India amateur football competition to boost institutional football and encourage players' recruitment by private corporations, public sector units, state departments, ministerial unites, police/defence/paramilitary forces (unit level) and Railways (Division-level).'' A single-division competition format will be followed if fewer than 16 teams are selected. If more than 16 teams participate in the league, a multiple division format will be followed. The first division will have 10 teams and the promotion-relegation system between the divisions will be applicable, the release stated.

Furthermore, the committee recommended that the League format be decided in consultation with the selected teams. The winners and runners-up sides will be awarded direct entry into the Federation Cup 2024. The committee also recommended that the hosts state associations for the final rounds of the senior men's/women's national football championships should be exempted from participating in the group stages of the competition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023