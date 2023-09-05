AIFF's competition committee recommends launch of Institutional Football League from January

The All India Football Federation's competition committee has recommended the introduction of the Institutional Football League from January next year.

The committee met virtually on Tuesday, to discuss the way forward for various domestic competitions in the country.

The AIFF said in a press release, ''The league will be a pan-India amateur football competition to boost institutional football and encourage players' recruitment by private corporations, public sector units, state departments, ministerial unites, police/defence/paramilitary forces (unit level) and Railways (Division-level).'' A single-division competition format will be followed if fewer than 16 teams are selected. If more than 16 teams participate in the league, a multiple division format will be followed. The first division will have 10 teams and the promotion-relegation system between the divisions will be applicable, the release stated.

Furthermore, the committee recommended that the League format be decided in consultation with the selected teams. The winners and runners-up sides will be awarded direct entry into the Federation Cup 2024. The committee also recommended that the hosts state associations for the final rounds of the senior men's/women's national football championships should be exempted from participating in the group stages of the competition.

