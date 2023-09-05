Left Menu

Knee injury rules out East Bengal's Jordan Elsey for few months

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-09-2023 19:47 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 19:47 IST
In a setback for East Bengal ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League season starting later this month, defender Jordan Elsey has been ruled out for a few months due to a knee injury.

He sustained the same during the final of the just-concluded Durand Cup against arch-rival Mohun Bagan Super Giant, which the latter won.

''Unfortunately though, Jordan had to be subbed off in the first half, due to this injury, and the player now looks to work hard towards his recovery,'' the club said in a statement.

''We will continue to support Jordan through this difficult phase, and wish him a speedy recovery.'' The 29-year-old Australian joined the Red and Gold brigade during the summer transfer window and made his debut against the Mariners in the group stage of the Durand Cup that his side won.

While Elsey featured in five contests during the event, he also scored a goal.

Before EBFC, he played for Para Hills Knights before moving to Adelaide United, Newcastle Jets and Perth Glory. His stint with East Bengal happens to be his maiden outing in India.

