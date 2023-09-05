Rugby-Curry set to start in England's World Cup opener against Argentina

Left Menu

England flanker Tom Curry is ready to start in their Rugby World Cup opener against Argentina on Saturday after recovering from an ankle injury. The 25-year-old has been sidelined since May and missed all four of England's World Cup warm-up matches last month. Asked if he could be recalled immediately, England defence coach Kevin Sinfield said: "We've got no doubt about that.

England flanker Tom Curry is ready to start in their Rugby World Cup opener against Argentina on Saturday after recovering from an ankle injury. The 25-year-old has been sidelined since May and missed all four of England's World Cup warm-up matches last month.

Asked if he could be recalled immediately, England defence coach Kevin Sinfield said: "We've got no doubt about that. "He's got a number of caps (45) under his belt now and he's been doing it for years. He can play a number of positions across the back row for us too," Sinfield was quoted as saying by the BBC on Tuesday. "We're delighted he's available."

Steve Borthwick's side will be without suspended pair Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola for their Pool D game with the Pumas. "It really helps having Tom Curry back available. Some of the suspensions that we've had over the last couple of weeks haven't helped," Sinfield added. "The back row changes we've had to make probably haven't helped too."

England, runners-up in 2019, take on Argentina in Marseille and they also face Japan, Samoa and Chile. The 10th edition of the World Cup starts on Friday with hosts France facing New Zealand and ends on Oct. 28.

