Soccer-Spain appoints first woman to coach women's national team after kiss scandal

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 05-09-2023 22:03 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 21:50 IST
Spain's soccer federation RFEF has appointed Montse Tome to succeed the fired Jorge Vilda as the women's national team coach, making her the first woman to manage the side, it said on Tuesday.

Tome had been Vilda's assistant coach since 2018 and has since "established herself as a key player in the national team's growth", the RFEF said in a statement.

Vilda's contract was terminated earlier on Tuesday by the federation's new board, which was formed after the suspension of RFEF President Luis Rubiales by FIFA over his allegedly non-consensual kiss of a Spanish player after the team won the Women's World Cup two weeks ago.

