Tennis-Muchova marches into US Open semis with win over Cirstea

But Muchova broke right back, and again for a 4-3 lead she would not relinquish as her net play, precise lobs and pinpoint serving carried the day. Cirstea missed a swinging volley to set up match point, which Muchova converted with a forehand winner to end the contest in just over an hour and a half.

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2023 07:13 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 07:13 IST
Karolina Muchova overwhelmed Romania's Sorana Cirstea 6-0 6-3 on Tuesday to set up a U.S. Open semi-final against American Coco Gauff. Muchova, seeded 10th, smacked 32 winners and played outstanding defence to see off the 33-year-old Cirstea at Arthur Ashe Stadium and reach her first U.S Open semi.

"Unbelievable. It's a really sweet victory and this stadium, I mean, incredible," Muchova said. "Thank you to everyone who came and cheered."

French Open finalist Muchova got off to a quick start and raced out to a 3-0 lead before fending off nine break points to win a marathon game and extend to 4-0. A flustered Cirstea's backhand then landed wide to put her opponent up 5-0 and Muchova completed the bagel the next game.

After an animated conversation with her coach during the break between sets, Cirstea held to start the second and broke for 2-0 when her charge to the net caused Muchova to miss a passing shot. But Muchova broke right back, and again for a 4-3 lead she would not relinquish as her net play, precise lobs and pinpoint serving carried the day.

Cirstea missed a swinging volley to set up match point, which Muchova converted with a forehand winner to end the contest in just over an hour and a half. Next up for Muchova is Gauff, who was a 6-0 6-2 winner over Jelena Ostapenko earlier in the day. The Czech said she knows she will be up against both the 19-year-old American and the home crowd on Friday.

"Obviously she's an amazing player. She has the home crowd here," she said. "It's going to be very tough but I want to enjoy this win and then I'll try to put up a battle against Coco."

