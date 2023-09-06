Left Menu

Bopanna-Ebden pair reaches US Open semifinals

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 06-09-2023 12:56 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 12:54 IST
Rohan Bopanna Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden saved seven set points in the opening set before downing Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow to move to the US Open men's doubles semifinals, their second straight last-four appearance in Grand Slams this year.

The sixth seeded Indo-Australian pair beat the American combo 7-6 (10) 6-1 in the quarterfinals of the hard court major.

Bopanna and Ebden had reached the semifinals of the Wimbledon Championships where they had lost to Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski.

The 43-year-old Indian now has the opportunity to secure a place in a Grand Slam men's doubles final for the second time in his career.

Interestingly, it was in the US Open only when Bopanna competed in his maiden Major final way back in 2010.

Up against the sixth seeds is now the French pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut, who beat American Robert Galloway and Albano Olivetti from France in the other quarterfinal.

Bopanna is already out of the mixed doubles contention with a second-round defeat with Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

