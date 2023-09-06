Left Menu

Athletics-Lyles changes mind, will race at Diamond League Final

The 26-year-old, who announced last week he was ending his season, now plans to run in the season-ending Prefontaine Classic Diamond League final, Sept. I might have another 100m in me for the year," he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2023 16:03 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 15:56 IST
Noah Lyles Image Credit: Wikipedia

Top American sprinter Noah Lyles has decided to race one more time this season after all having won three gold medals at the World Championships last month. The 26-year-old, who announced last week he was ending his season, now plans to run in the season-ending Prefontaine Classic Diamond League final, Sept. 16-17 in Eugene.

"You know what... I might have another 100m in me for the year," he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. He followed it up with: "I'm coming to @nikepreclassic. Let's go out with a (explosion emoji)."

Lyles was one of the highlights of the Budapest World Championships, becoming the first male athlete since Jamaican Usain Bolt to win gold in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay.

