Left Menu

Soccer-Spain's Hermoso files criminal complaint over Rubiales kiss -prosecutor

Rubiales grabbed Hermoso's head and kissed her on the lips during the medal-giving ceremony that followed Spain's 1-0 victory over England in the Women's World Cup final on Aug. 20. Late last month, the prosecutor for Spain's High Court said Rubiales could face a sexual assault charge, which carries a prison term of between one and four years, if Hermoso were to file a complaint.

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2023 19:12 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 19:12 IST
Soccer-Spain's Hermoso files criminal complaint over Rubiales kiss -prosecutor

Spanish soccer star Jenni Hermoso has lodged a criminal complaint over the unsolicited kiss by football federation boss Luis Rubiales after Spain's victory in the Women's World Cup, the national prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.

Hermoso gave her testimony on Tuesday and the complaint will be processed "as soon as possible", the prosecutor added. With the complaint, Rubiales could face criminal charges in addition to the ongoing inquiry by Spain's top sport court for "serious misconduct" and an investigation by world soccer governing body FIFA, which has provisionally suspended Rubiales from office.

Neither Hermoso's representatives nor Rubiales were immediately available for comment. Rubiales grabbed Hermoso's head and kissed her on the lips during the medal-giving ceremony that followed Spain's 1-0 victory over England in the Women's World Cup final on Aug. 20.

Late last month, the prosecutor for Spain's High Court said Rubiales could face a sexual assault charge, which carries a prison term of between one and four years, if Hermoso were to file a complaint. The High Court has jurisdiction over the case as the incident took place abroad - in Sydney, Australia.

Hermoso said she did not want to be kissed, and that she felt "vulnerable and a victim of an aggression". Rubiales, who has so far refused to resign despite heavy pressure, said the kiss was "spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and consensual". Rubiales' behaviour has sparked outrage in Spain and abroad. He also grabbed his crotch while standing close to Spain's Queen Letizia and her 16-year-old daughter during the final match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023