Left Menu

Tennis-Medvedev warns about 'dangerous' US Open heat

Daniil Medvedev overcame suffocating heat and humidity to win his U.S. Open quarter-final on Wednesday and said it could have been "dangerous" if the three-set match had gone on much longer. then it basically ruins everything, the TV, even the tickets," said Medvedev, the tournament's third seed and 2021 champion. "Could we go to three sets when the conditions are like this?

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2023 05:56 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 05:56 IST
Tennis-Medvedev warns about 'dangerous' US Open heat

Daniil Medvedev overcame suffocating heat and humidity to win his U.S. Open quarter-final on Wednesday and said it could have been "dangerous" if the three-set match had gone on much longer. Medvedev and fellow Russian Andrey Rublev were so drenched in sweat it looked like they had been dunked in the nearby Hudson River amid a punishing heat wave gripping New York.

"We left everything out there," said Medvedev, who claimed the 6-4 6-3 6-4 win in just under three hours. "The thing is that even if it would go further, we would still leave even more... and the only thing that is a little bit, let's call it dangerous, is the question of how far could we go?

"Maybe we could go five sets and it would be 'fine,' yeah, we would struggle a little bit next day and it would be fine. "Or we have a person in Yibing Wu who fell down in Washington."

The 23-year-old Wu collapsed on the court amid oppressive heat during the first set of his match at the Washington Open in late July, forcing the Chinese player to retire from the contest in a scary scene. The U.S. Open this year has experimented with partially closing the roofs of their stadiums to provide more shade during day matches but unlike the Australian Open, has no policy allowing for the suspension of play due to extreme heat.

Medvedev said he doesn't have the answers but wanted to be on the record as saying he was concerned. "Probably we cannot stop the tournament for four days because... then it basically ruins everything, the TV, even the tickets," said Medvedev, the tournament's third seed and 2021 champion.

"Could we go to three sets when the conditions are like this? Also some guys are not going to be happy. "I don't have real solutions but it's still better to speak a little bit about it before something happens."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023