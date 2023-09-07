US Open: Alcaraz storms into semi-finals to clash with Medvedev

“I’M Very, Very Comfortable Playing In This Court, Playing Here In New York I Am Showing My Best Level Here Last Year Was Very Tough Since The Fourth Round I Played Five Sets

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz stormed into the semi-finals after winning a quarter-final battle 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 against top-ranked German Alexander Zverev in New York on Thursday. The 20-year-old will now face 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals.

"I'm very, very comfortable playing on this court, playing here in New York. I am showing my best level here. Last year was very tough since the fourth round I played five sets [to get to the final]. Here I've played just one match that has gone to four sets. I feel great physically and I'm ready to play a great battle with Medvedev in the semi-finals," Alcaraz said as cited by ATP's official website. Although Zverev attempted to match Alcaraz's power from the baseline, the Spaniard's variety, speed, and fresh legs gave him the advantage over the German, who had just two days earlier toiled for four hours, 41 minutes to defeat Jannik Sinner in five sets, his second victory over a Top 10 player in Grand Slam play. In contrast, Alcaraz needed less than two hours on court to defeat Matteo Arnaldi in straight sets.

Zverev had a fantastic first serve night, putting 68% of his first serves into play and winning 73% of them, but he only won seven of 25 points on his second serve. Alcaraz advanced to 24-1 in his last four Grand Slam appearances, dating back to his Flushing Meadows title run last year. (He was unable to compete in this year's Australian Open due to injury.) Alcaraz, who has already won six titles this year, advanced to a Tour-best 58-6 match record this season.

By reaching the quarter-finals, Zverev has re-entered the Top 10 of the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings for the first time since November of last year. The two-time Nitto ATP Finals champion has also improved to eighth place in the Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Turin, putting him in the running for this year's season finale, which will be held from November 12 to November 19. (ANI)

