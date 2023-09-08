Soccer-Pass master Eriksen guides Denmark to 4-0 win over San Marino

Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen put on a passing masterclass in his side's 4-0 win over San Marino in their Euro 2024 Group H qualifier on Thursday, creating three goals as his side cruised to an easy victory over the visitors. Eriksen was denied the chance to break the deadlock from the spot 20 minutes in when a penalty decision was overturned by VAR, but the Danes soon took the lead through Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The combative midfielder allowed a clever pass from Jonas Wind to run across his body before rattling home a right-footed shot to open the scoring in the 26th minute. The second goal came two minutes later when Eriksen wrong-footed the San Marino defence with a sublime backheel into the path of the onrushing Joakim Maehle, who took the ball past the keeper and slotted home a simple finish.

Making his 123rd appearance for Denmark, Eriksen notched up his second assist in the 40th minute, teeing up striker Wind to score, and his third came in second-half stoppage time when substitute Yussuf Poulsen got the slightest of touches to a speculative cross to seal the win. The victory moves Denmark to second in the group on 10 points after five games, two behind leaders Finland and ahead of third-placed Slovenia on goal difference.

