PTI | Colombo | Updated: 11-09-2023 16:34 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 16:32 IST
Indo-Pak contest to resume at 4.40 pm local time, no overs lost
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan will resume at 4.40 pm local time on Monday after rain delayed the start of the reserve day.

Despite play starting one hour 40 minutes after the scheduled time, the game will remain 50 overs a side contest.

Intermittent rain had pushed Sunday's marquee game to the reserve day after India reached 147 for two in 24.1 overs.

Before the weather played spoilsport on Sunday, Virat Kohli and K L Rahul were batting on 8 and 17 respectively after openers Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58) struck fine half-centuries.

India's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan was also impacted by rain. The weather has been a subject of intense debate through the Sri Lanka leg of Asia Cup. Rain is expected in the Sri Lankan capital throughout the Super 4s. Asian Cricket Council's decision to keep a reserve day only for the India Pakistan game and the final also triggered a controversy.

