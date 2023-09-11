Left Menu

Kohli, Rahul smash unbeaten hundreds as India amass 356/2 against Pakistan

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 11-09-2023 18:55 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 18:50 IST
Kohli, Rahul smash unbeaten hundreds as India amass 356/2 against Pakistan
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Virat Kohli (122) and K L Rahul (111) struck unbeaten centuries to steer India to a commanding 356 for two against Pakistan in a Super 4 match of the Asia Cup here on Monday.

Kohli and Rahul shared an unbeaten 233-run standoff 194 balls after India started the reserve day on 147 for two. It was India's joint-highest total against Pakistan in ODIs.

Part-time spinner Iftikhar Ahmed leaked 52 runs in 5.4 overs and was the most expensive bowler for Pakistan.

Brief Scores: India: 356 for 2 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 122 not, K L Rahul 111 not out; S Khan 1/71).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Meta Platforms must face medical privacy class action and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court; Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US ...

 Global
4
G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023