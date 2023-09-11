Kohli, Rahul smash unbeaten hundreds as India amass 356/2 against Pakistan

Virat Kohli (122) and K L Rahul (111) struck unbeaten centuries to steer India to a commanding 356 for two against Pakistan in a Super 4 match of the Asia Cup here on Monday.

Kohli and Rahul shared an unbeaten 233-run standoff 194 balls after India started the reserve day on 147 for two. It was India's joint-highest total against Pakistan in ODIs.

Part-time spinner Iftikhar Ahmed leaked 52 runs in 5.4 overs and was the most expensive bowler for Pakistan.

Brief Scores: India: 356 for 2 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 122 not, K L Rahul 111 not out; S Khan 1/71).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)