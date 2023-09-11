Left Menu

Soccer-Lyon sack Blanc after winless start to season

Olympique Lyonnais have dismissed coach Laurent Blanc after a dismal start to the season, the French club said on Monday with the team sitting bottom of the Ligue 1 standings. The former France and Paris St Germain coach was appointed by Lyon in October last year, with the club finishing seventh last season. But they have been winless in the league this season and are 18th with just one point after four rounds.

Blanc himself jokingly suggested that the club should "change the coach" after a 4-1 home defeat by Montepllier last month. His last game in charge was a 4-1 defeat by champions PSG earlier this month, prior to the international break. "Olympique Lyonnais and Laurent Blanc have mutually agreed to end their collaboration with effect from today," the club said in a statement, adding that his assistants were dismissed too.

"Olympique Lyonnais would like to thank Laurent Blanc and his staff for their commitment and professionalism over the past 11 months at the helm of the team." French media reported former AC Milan and Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso was in the frame for the role at Lyon, who next host promoted side Le Havre on Sunday.

