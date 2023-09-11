Left Menu

Rugby-Springboks expect Etzebeth back for Ireland clash

MARSEILLE, France, Sept 11 - South Africa lock Eben Etzebeth has been ruled out for seven to 10 days with a shoulder injury, director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said on Monday, but is expected to recover for their Rugby World Cup Pool B clash with Ireland on Sept.

Reuters | Marseille | Updated: 11-09-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 20:43 IST
Rugby-Springboks expect Etzebeth back for Ireland clash
  • Country:
  • France

MARSEILLE, France, Sept 11 - South Africa lock Eben Etzebeth has been ruled out for seven to 10 days with a shoulder injury, director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said on Monday, but is expected to recover for their Rugby World Cup Pool B clash with Ireland on Sept. 23. Etzebeth went off after 26 minutes of the Springboks’ 18-3 victory over Scotland in Marseille on Sunday, and will definitely sit out the meeting with Romania this coming weekend. It is likely he would have been rested in any event.

But he is expected to return to meet Ireland - another heavyweight clash between the top two teams in the world rankings. “The Romania match is the most important one next, not just to get the result, but to improve enough to really give (Ireland) a go,” Erasmus told reporters.

“If we manage to win that one (against Ireland), then it will be a really interesting last round because I think Scotland have the ability to give Ireland a go.” South Africa have no other injury concerns in their camp following the bruising battle with the Scots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Meta Platforms must face medical privacy class action and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court; Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US ...

 Global
4
G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023