Rugby-France team to face Uruguay in the World Cup

Reuters | Lille | Updated: 12-09-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 18:38 IST
France head coach Fabien Galthie on Tuesday named the following team to face Uruguay in a World Cup Pool A game in Lille on Thursday: 15-Melvyn Jaminet, 14-Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 13-Arthur Vincent, 12-Yoram Moefana, 11-Gabin Villiere, 10-Antoine Hastoy, 9-Maxime Lucu, 8-Anthony Jelonch (captain), 7-Sekou Macalou, 6-Paul Boudehent, 5-Romain Taofifenua, 4-Cameron Woki, 3-Dorian Aldegheri, 2-Pierre Bourgarit, 1-Jean-Baptiste Gros

Replacements: 16-Peato Mauvaka 17-Reda Wardi, 18-Sipili Falatea, 19-Bastien Chalureau, 20-Thibaud Flament, 21-François Cros, 22-Baptiste Couilloud, 23-Thomas Ramos. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

