Indian team has balance going into Morocco tie: Rohit Rajpal

The Indian team has a right mix of experience and youth, going into the World Group II Davis Cup tie against Morocco, non-playing captain Rohit Rajpal said on Tuesday.

Updated: 12-09-2023 19:54 IST
  • India

The Indian team has a right mix of experience and youth, going into the World Group II Davis Cup tie against Morocco, non-playing captain Rohit Rajpal said on Tuesday. The tie will be the last for 43-year-old Bopanna, who finished runner-up in the US Open men's doubles along with Australian partner Mathew Ebden.

Bopanna will pair up with Yuki Bhambri, who now plays only the doubles format.

The Indian squad features Sumit Nagal, Sasi Mukund and Digvijay Pratap Singh.

''Rohan Bopanna will join the team on Wednesday. His presence brings invaluable experience to the squad. We have a well-balanced team that combines experience and youth, and we are confident in our team's ability to perform at its best,'' Rajpal said.

All India Tennis Association (AITA) President Anil Jain said Bopanna will be given a memorable send-off in his farewell tie.

Bopanna had made his debut in 2002 and has competed in 32 ties.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was handed the first ticket of the tie on Tuesday.

AITA Secretary General Anil Dhupar acknowledged the contribution made by Bopanna to Indian tennis.

''On behalf of AITA and all tennis enthusiasts in the country, we congratulate Rohan Bopanna and we all are eagerly waiting to witness him serving one last time for India at the Davis Cup. We applaud his dedication and the way he played at the US (Open) final and honoured the spirit of the game,'' Dhupar said.

The two singles matches will be played on Saturday while the remaining doubles and reverse singles will be played on Sunday.

