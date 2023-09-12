Tennis-Halep banned for four years for anti-doping rule violations

Twice Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has been banned for four years for two separate anti-doping rule violations, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old former Wimbledon and French Open champion has been provisionally suspended since October 2022 after testing positive for banned blood-booster roxadustat at the U.S. Open last year.

