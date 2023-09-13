Pakistan Bar Council invites Indian lawyers to play cricket matches

The Pakistan Bar Council has invited cricket teams of men and women lawyers from India to visit the neighbouring country in October for friendly matches which would be followed by matches in India, Chairman of All India Bar Association Adish C Aggarwala said on Wednesday.

Hassan Raza Pasha, Chairman Executive Committee, Pakistan Bar Council, sent an invitation letter to Aggarwala on Tuesday, stating that the initiative was being taken to enhance the harmony and cordial relations between lawyers of both the countries.

The proposal involves men's and women's cricket matches to be played in Karachi and Rawalpindi in Pakistan.

''During this visit, the exchange of views and experience will help both sides to understand the legal system of India and Pakistan. This initiative will increase our legal knowledge... The move will also strengthen relationship between bar councils of both the countries," the letter said.

Aggarwala said that it will be a good start and improve the relationship between both the countries, claiming that after visiting each other's countries, lawyers will gain experience and definitely promote brotherhood between both the countries.

"For India and Pakistan, cricket is not just a game, it is a highly emotional issue and these proposed matches will bring back special memories for cricket-loving lawyers of both nations," Aggarwala said.

