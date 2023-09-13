"I will give credit to KL bhai": Kuldeep Yadav on Sadeera's dismissal 

India's in-form spinner Kuldeep Yadav credited his teammate KL Rahul for the dismissal of Sadeera Samarawickrama, saying that it was his advice to ball outside off. Kuldeep had a chit-chat with Suryakumar Yadav after delivering an excellent spell consisting of four wickets for 43 runs.

"I pointed it to KL bhai, he gave me advice that the ball is spinning so I should bowl a little off stump as deliveries aiming for wickets. We had planned to dismiss Sadeera to bowl outside off as the ball in spinning. I will give credit to KL bhai," the Indian spinner said in a video shared by the BCCI. India's bowling attack combined to end Sri Lanka's 13 ODI match unbeaten streak and seal their spot in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 with a game to spare, as the hosts bundled out for 172 chasing a paltry target at the R Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday.

Kuldeep also talked about the 2-minute pep talk with Suryakumar which helped him in the match. “I won’t say much about my bowling, I’m enjoying it, I have worked very hard in the past two years and I feel very confident I’m trying to follow the aggressiveness in rhythm while bowling and I always look to hit a good length.

Apart from that there are many small things that go unnoticed on TV. One of that is our conversation where you gave me that 2-minute pep talk of not being lost, Your pep talk worked for me like it’s natural that after taking a few wickets you get a little relaxed even though you’re confident, those 2 minutes with you (Suryakunar Yadav) were very important for that thanks Surya Bhai,” he added. Coming to the match, India elected to bat first and a 80-run partnership between skipper Rohit Sharma (53 in 48 balls, seven fours and three sixes) and Shubman Gill (19) helped lay a foundation for a big score.

But what followed was a spin assault by spin duo of Dunith Wellalage and Asalanka. Baring a 63-run stand for the fourth wicket between KL Rahul and (39 in 44 balls with two fours) and Ishan Kishan (33 in 61 balls with a four and six), nothing else stood out for India later. Axar (26) though made sure India crossed the 200-run mark and was bundled out for 213 in 49.1 overs. Wellalage (5/40) and Asalanka (4/18) were pick of the bowlers for Lanka.

In the chase of 214, SL was off to a bad start and eventually reduced to 99/6 by Jasprit Bumrah (2/30), Mohammed Siraj (1/17) and Kuldeep (4/43). A stand between Dhananjaya de Silva (41 in 66 balls) and Wellalage threatened to steal the show and the match from India, but Indian bowlers removed the tail just in time to make sure that Wellalage (42* in 46 balls with three fours and a six) was left stranded. SL was bundled out for 172 in 41.3 overs.

Dunith took home the 'Player of the Match' award and India reached the final. (ANI)

