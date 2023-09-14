Fifties by Rizwan and Shafique take Pakistan to 252/7 against Sri Lanka
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Mohammad Rizwan (86 not out) and Iftikhar Ahmed (47) put up a timely 108-run stand to steer Pakistan to a commanding 252 for 7 against Sri Lanka after rain reduced the Super Four Asia Cup match to 42-overs a side contest here on Thursday.
Opting to bat in the crucial fixture, opener Abdullah Shafique (52 off 69 balls) shared a 64-run stand with skipper Babar Azam (29). But it was Rizwan and Iftikhar who provided the final flourish, taking Pakistan across the 250-run mark.
The match is a virtual semifinal, the winner of the game will play against India in the final on Sunday.
For Sri Lanka, young pacer Matheesha Pathirana (3/64) was the most successful bowler.
Brief Scores: Pakistan 252 for 7 in 42 overs (Mohammad Rizwan (86 not out), Abdullah Shafique 52; Matheesha Pathirana 3/64)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US lawmaker, Indian-Americans congratulate India on successful moon landing
Views about India are positive across 23 countries: Think Tank
Rahul Gandhi reiterates 'China has snatched India land' claim
SC declines to intervene with Punjab and Haryana HC order staying Wrestling Federation of India elections
NZ’s relationship with India takes step forward