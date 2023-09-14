Fifties by Rizwan and Shafique take Pakistan to 252/7 against Sri Lanka

Mohammad Rizwan (86 not out) and Iftikhar Ahmed (47) put up a timely 108-run stand to steer Pakistan to a commanding 252 for 7 against Sri Lanka after rain reduced the Super Four Asia Cup match to 42-overs a side contest here on Thursday.

Opting to bat in the crucial fixture, opener Abdullah Shafique (52 off 69 balls) shared a 64-run stand with skipper Babar Azam (29). But it was Rizwan and Iftikhar who provided the final flourish, taking Pakistan across the 250-run mark.

The match is a virtual semifinal, the winner of the game will play against India in the final on Sunday.

For Sri Lanka, young pacer Matheesha Pathirana (3/64) was the most successful bowler.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 252 for 7 in 42 overs (Mohammad Rizwan (86 not out), Abdullah Shafique 52; Matheesha Pathirana 3/64)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)