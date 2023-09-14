First batch of race bikes, equipment reaches Buddh International Circuit ahead of MotoGP Bharat

The first batch of equipment for the MotoGP Bharat arrived in India on Thursday and was taken to the Budd International Circuit, ahead of the race on September 22-24. The MotoGP Bharat will have 40 teams with 80 riders participating in the event which includes Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati, Marc Marquez of Honda, Marco Bezzecchi of Mooney, Brad Binder and Jack Miller of Red Bull KTM and Jorge Martin of Prima.

"With just a week left for the race, superbikes, their engines, tires and safety barriers landed in New Delhi via air freight and was transported to the venue," the organisers said in a statement. "Most of the bikes for the event landed in New Delhi and were transported to the Buddh International Circuit under heavy police security. The remaining bikes and equipment will arrive in the next lot," said Amit Sandill, Racing Director FairStreet Sports, who are the Indian promoters of MotoGP.

