Sports News Roundup: Djokovic looking forward to Paris Olympics in hectic 2024; Haaland's 25th goal helps keep Norway in Euro 2024 hunt and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Yamashita among first women referees for men's Asian Cup

Japan's Yoshimi Yamashita is among five officials who will be the first women to referee matches at the men's Asian Cup next year, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced on Thursday. Yamashita also officiated at last year's men's World Cup in Qatar. Australian Katherine Jacewicz will also be among the referees for the tournament, while assistants include Japanese duo Makoto Bozono and Naomi Teshirogi and Kim Kyoung-min of South Korea.

Soccer-England's Maguire says he can handle the jeers after Scotland 'banter'

England's Harry Maguire has said he can deal with hostile treatment from opposition supporters and that it takes the pressure off his team mates after the defender was mocked by Scotland fans following his own goal on Tuesday. The 30-year-old Manchester United centre back was brought on at halftime in Glasgow with England leading 2-0 before inadvertently handing the hosts a lifeline by clumsily prodding a low cross into his own net in the 67th minute.

Soccer-Messi, Mbappe and Haaland among FIFA Best award nominees, Bonmati on women's list

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are on the short-list for The Best FIFA Men's Player Award, while Spain's Aitana Bonmati is among the nominees for the Best Women's Player on the back of winning the Golden Ball at the World Cup. Half of the dozen nominees in the men's category were part of Manchester City's 2022-23 treble-winning squad, while City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola is nominated for Best Men's Coach.

Soccer-Spanish women players call off strike after reaching pay agreement

Unions representing players in Spain's women's soccer league have called off their strike after reaching an agreement on minimum wages, the Liga F organisation said on Thursday. The players went on strike at the start of the month before the first two fixtures of the season after failing to reach an agreement with the league on better conditions and pay.

Tennis-Djokovic looking forward to Paris Olympics in hectic 2024

Chasing an elusive Olympic gold medal will be one of Novak Djokovic's main goals for next season even though the 24-times Grand Slam champion knows he will have to be physically and mentally ready to cope with a crammed schedule. Djokovic won bronze in Beijing 2008 and fell short in London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo two years ago, but the Serbian who will turn 37 before the next Games begin is still fighting fit after claiming three Grand Slam titles in 2023.

NFL-Jets' QB Rodgers vows to 'rise yet again' after season-ending injury

Aaron Rodgers vowed to "rise yet again" in a social media post on Wednesday, two days after he suffered a shocking season-ending tear to his left Achilles tendon. The New York Jets quarterback went down with the injury four plays into his highly-anticipated debut with the Jets on Monday, leading some to wonder whether it could spell the end of the 39-year-old's playing career.

Tennis-Britain see off Australia, Spain and Italy lose in Davis Cup

Britain battled to victory over last year's Davis Cup runners-up Australia in their Finals group stage opener on Wednesday, while Spain and Italy both suffered chastening defeats at home in the premier men's team competition. Debutant Jack Draper repaid Britain skipper Leon Smith's faith in him by giving the hosts a superb start, as he came from behind to seal a 6-7(6) 6-3 7-6(4) win over Thanasi Kokkinakis in front of the partisan home crowd at the Manchester Arena.

Soccer-Haaland's 25th goal helps keep Norway in Euro 2024 hunt

Erling Haaland notched his 25th goal in 26 international appearances to help Norway to a 2-1 win over Georgia on Tuesday that kept their Euro 2024 qualification hopes alive. The 23-year-old striker struck on 25 minutes before captain Martin Odegaard doubled their lead eight minutes later as the home side dominated the match at Oslo's Ullevaal stadium.

Golf-US Senate issues subpoena to PIF subsidiary regarding PGA Tour deal

The U.S. Senate has issued a subpoena to the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund's (PIF) U.S. subsidiary over its planned partnership with the PGA Tour, it said on Wednesday. The subpoena calls for the release of documents related to PIF's framework agreement with the PGA Tour and other investments throughout the United States, the U.S. Senate said in a news release.

Soccer-Nigeria defender Plumptre signs for Saudi Women's side Al-Ittihad

Nigeria defender Ashleigh Plumptre said she has joined Saudi Women's Premier League side Al-Ittihad following the expiry of her contract at Leicester City. The 25-year-old centre back has 15 caps for Nigeria. She played for England at youth level before switching allegiance and making her Nigeria debut in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)