Soccer-Walker sign two-year deal extension with Manchester City

Defender Kyle Walker has signed a two-year extension with Manchester City, the Premier League club said on Thursday. The 33-year-old right-back's contract was due to expire at the end of the season amid rumours of a move to Bayern Munich. The England international joined City in 2017, having a total of 260 appearances, while winning five Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the Champions League.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2023 23:42 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 23:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The England international joined City in 2017, having a total of 260 appearances, while winning five Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the Champions League. However, manager Pep Guardiola said last season he cannot play in an inverted full back role in his system, choosing John Stones at right back over him.

"I am delighted to sign a new contract. My future is at Manchester City and that's the best thing for me," said Walker in a statement. "The season we won the treble is one I will never forget and we are ready to try again and win more trophies. I can't wait to see what the next few years bring," he added.

 

