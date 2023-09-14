Left Menu

MotoGP: First batch of motorcycles arrives at Buddh International Circuit

Equipment for MotoGPs Grand Prix of India have started arriving at the Buddh International Circuit, with the first batch of motorcycles and gears transported to Greater Noida near Delhi on Thursday, event organisers said.The motorcycles, engines, tires and safety barriers arrived in New Delhi via air freight and were transported to the venue.

Equipment for MotoGP's Grand Prix of India have started arriving at the Buddh International Circuit, with the first batch of motorcycles and gears transported to Greater Noida near Delhi on Thursday, event organisers said.

The motorcycles, engines, tires and safety barriers arrived in New Delhi via air freight and were transported to the venue. The race at the Buddh International Circuit is scheduled to be held on September 22-24.

''The arrival of equipment has added to the excitement. Most of the bikes landed in New Delhi and were transported to the Buddh International Circuit under heavy police security. The remaining bikes and equipment will arrive in the next lot,'' said Amit Sandill, racing director for FairStreet Sports, the Indian promoters of MotoGP.

Meanwhile, actor and television personality Rannvijay Singha toured the circuit on Thursday. Known for his love of motorcycles and adventure, Singha got a firsthand experience of the track as he went around the Buddh International Circuit, the organisers said in a statement.

The Grand Prix of India will see some of the biggest names in Grand Prix motorcycle racing such as Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, Brad Binder, Jack Miller, Jorge Martin and Fabio Quartararo, among others, in action, they said.

The high-pulsating action will be livestreamed exclusively on Jio Cinema and Sports18 in India while tickets for the event are available on BookMyShow, the organisers said.

