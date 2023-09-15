Left Menu

Rugby-France pushed all the way by battling Uruguay

They were not to be denied 13 minutes after the break though as Baltazar Amaya scored a brilliant try that Etcheverry converted to bring Uruguay, playing with remarkable confidence, within a point. France, struggling with discipline all night, hit back quickly with a try by Peato Mauvaka and but were still unable to take command and managed only one more, for Louis Bielle-Biarrey.

Reuters | Lille | Updated: 15-09-2023 02:28 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 02:27 IST
France backed up their opening night win over New Zealand with a highly entertaining 27-12 victory over Uruguay on Thursday as the inspired outsiders made the second-string hosts work desperately hard for their points while scoring two fine tries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

