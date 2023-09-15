Left Menu

Rugby-France lock Woki slams team's ill discipline after Uruguay win

France lock Cameron Woki labelled his team's showing as "unacceptable" after Les Bleus were penalised 15 times in their 27-12 victory against Uruguay at the World Cup on Thursday. It's unacceptable at international level, we're lucky to win after being penalised so many times," said Woki, who started against the All Blacks in a match France finished with only four penalties against them.

Reuters | Lille | Updated: 15-09-2023 02:57 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 02:57 IST
Rugby-France lock Woki slams team's ill discipline after Uruguay win
  • Country:
  • France

France lock Cameron Woki labelled his team's showing as "unacceptable" after Les Bleus were penalised 15 times in their 27-12 victory against Uruguay at the World Cup on Thursday. Coach Fabien Galthie had made 12 changes to the team who beat New Zealand in the tournament's opening match and the reserves failed to rise to the occasion.

"Fifteen penalties is huge. It's unacceptable at international level, we're lucky to win after being penalised so many times," said Woki, who started against the All Blacks in a match France finished with only four penalties against them. "We had worked hard (on discipline). We wanted to do something good and we just showed we were an ill-disciplined team.

"It's very frustrating. We struggled in the scrums, we knew we were better but then we were not patient. We have to be patient." France, who lead Pool A with eight points, next face Namibia on Sept. 21.

(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

 India
2
WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

 Global
3
Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease deep poverty

Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease...

 Suriname
4
‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023